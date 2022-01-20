Notre Dame defensive back enters transfer portal

According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Notre Dame defensive back K. J. Wallace is entering the transfer portal.

Wallace arrived on campus in 2019 as a three-star prospect from Atlanta but hasn’t seen significant playing time with the Fighting Irish, tallying five tackles in three seasons.

Wallace had 14 scholarship offers out of high school according to 247Sports and chose Notre Dame originally over the likes of Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Penn State, and others.

Diehard Notre Dame fans may also know Wallace from the “Inside the Garage” podcast that he hosted alongside Kyle Hamilton, Cam Hart, and Conor Ratigan this past season.

All the best to Wallace in his next endeavours.

