Notre Dame defensive back announces transfer decision

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read

Former Notre Dame defensive back K. J. Wallace announced he was entering the transfer portal on January 20 and this weekend announced where his college football career will continue. The 5-10, 185-pound Wallace will be returning home as the Atlanta native is headed to Georgia Tech.

Wallace, a product of the Lovett School in Atlanta, played in 10 games for Notre Dame in 2021 and recorded one tackle in the November rout of Navy.

Wallace was a highly touted recruit, ranking 303rd in 247Sports’ overall rankings and 225th by ESPN back in 2019. He originally chose Georgia Tech over Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee, and others.

All the best to K.J. at Georgia Tech and in the future.

List

Notre Dame transfer portal tracker (2022)

