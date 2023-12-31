Notre Dame defensive analyst is heading to New Mexico State as tight end coach

As sign of a good program is when other teams are looking to take staffers and coaches from them, and this is exactly what is happening to Notre Dame.

Gerad Parker, the former Irish offensive coordinator, is taking Caleb Davis with him to be his new Director of Player Personnel. Notre Dame is also set to lose defensive analyst Ronnie Regula, as New Mexico State is expect to name him their new tight ends coach.

It hurts to lose staffers, but more importantly, it’s a reflection on how Marcus Freeman has developed his coaching staff. This should be viewed as a positive, as more perspective coaches will join him in South Bend to be coached up to make moves upward in the coaching world.

Sources: New Mexico State is hiring Notre Dame defensive analyst Ronnie Regula as the Aggies new tight ends coach. Has also been at Tennessee, Miami and at UNLV under new NMSU coach Tony Sanchez. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 30, 2023

