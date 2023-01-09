Notre Dame defender returning for sixth season

Notre Dame is getting an added boost of experience in the secondary for 2023 as safety D.J. Brown has announced he’s returning for his sixth and final season of eligibility. Brown redshirted in 2018 and is exercising the extra year of eligibility granted to all players due to the COVID year of 2020 to make this possible.

Brown has three career interceptions, all of which came in the 2021 campaign. He started 10 games for Notre Dame in 2022 and finished fourth on the team in tackles with 48. Brown’s experience will at least aid Notre Dame in what happens at safety in 2023 after Brandon Joseph declared for the NFL draft and Houston Griffith used up his remaining eligibility.

Brown brings experience to the position which juniors Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson will also return to play. Thomas Harper transferred in from Oklahoma State last week to join the group while Justin Walters returns as a sophomore in 2023 after not playing a single snap there as a true freshman. Freshmen Ben Minich and Adon Shuler are set to join the safety group this coming season as well.

Enjoy some of the best photos from Brown’s first five years at Notre Dame below!

