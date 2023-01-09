Notre Dame defender returning for sixth season

Notre Dame is getting an added boost of experience in the secondary for 2023 as safety D.J. Brown has announced he’s returning for his sixth and final season of eligibility. Brown redshirted in 2018 and is exercising the extra year of eligibility granted to all players due to the COVID year of 2020 to make this possible.
Brown has three career interceptions, all of which came in the 2021 campaign. He started 10 games for Notre Dame in 2022 and finished fourth on the team in tackles with 48. Brown’s experience will at least aid Notre Dame in what happens at safety in 2023 after Brandon Joseph declared for the NFL draft and Houston Griffith used up his remaining eligibility.
Brown brings experience to the position which juniors Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson will also return to play. Thomas Harper transferred in from Oklahoma State last week to join the group while Justin Walters returns as a sophomore in 2023 after not playing a single snap there as a true freshman. Freshmen Ben Minich and Adon Shuler are set to join the safety group this coming season as well.
Enjoy some of the best photos from Brown’s first five years at Notre Dame below!
Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) reacts to a missed opportunity on a potential interception during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 18
Oct 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs after the catch as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) pursues in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) reacts after a sack by safety DJ Brown (not pictured) against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) carries the ball up field against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) is pushed out of bounds by safety DJ Brown (2) in the second quarter of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: DJ Brown #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tackles John Paul Richardson #17 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Carlinos Acie (25) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Leonard Taylor (11) drops a pass in the end zone as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) defend in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 225
Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
D.J. Brown works in DB drills.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 19: Wide receiver E.J. Williams #6 of the Clemson Tigers is tackled by safety DJ Brown #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA;Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Houston Griffith (3), defensive back DJ Brown (12), cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) and teammates celebrate after beating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
DJ Brown went through the goodbye motions with the departing players on Senior Day, with the intention of the Nov. 19 home game vs. Boston College being his last at Notre Dame Stadium. The 6-0, 200-pound safety has decided to flip the original script, declaring his intentions on Sunday to return to Notre Dame in 2023 for a sixth college season instead of entering the NFL Draft or transferring out. Fellow safety Brandon Joseph, who could have returned to ND, announced on Dec. 31 his intentions to be an early draft entry.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not know whether Sunday night’s loss to the Lions was his last game as a Packer, or the last game of his NFL career. Rodgers said he will take some time to “take the emotion out of it” before saying what his future holds. But Rodgers also said he expects [more]
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.