Notre Dame dealing with last-minute injury worries for a starting DL

Despite nothing appearing out of the ordinary on the depth chart released by Notre Dame earlier this week, veteran nose guard Kurt Hinish’s status for Saturday’s game is all of a sudden in doubt.

In Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s press conference earlier this week, it was more of what he didn’t say than what he did explicitly lay out regarding the availability of the Fighting Irish starter.

A question during Thursday’s press conference was directly pointed at Hinish: “There’s been some speculation about Kurt Hinish’s health, if you could address that?”

Kelly declined to give any specifics on the senior’s availability but did make it clear they had already made a decision.

“The only guy we haven’t made a decision yet on is Michael Carmody,” Kelly said. “We had some chances to get some reps yesterday. We’ll need to evaluate him today and tomorrow. I would say that’s going to come down to a game-day decision.”

Hinish has started in all three games for Notre Dame thus far, and is listed as the starting nose tackle on the defensive line.

It’s certainly a story to monitor leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff between Wisconsin and Notre Dame.