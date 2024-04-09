Is Notre Dame dealing with another transfer who is now injured?

As we all know, Notre Dame football’s project starting quarterback Riley Leonard has been working his way back from an injury.

You most likely can add another Irish transfer to the injured list, as it has been reported that wide receiver Jayden Harrison has been seen wearing a walking boot.

The Marshall transfer was expected to give Notre Dame depth at wide receiver, while also giving them a big time threat as a kickoff returner. The good news is that a surgery has not been announced, so it looks like Harrison may have just tweaked his left leg and the coaches wanted to hold him out until it heals.

Marshall transfer WR Jayden Harrison walked into #NDFootball practice this morning with a walking boot on his left foot. #NotreDame — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) April 9, 2024

It will be interesting to see what transpires with the injury, but we hope it’s nothing serious and Harrison will be ready for the season.

