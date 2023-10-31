Notre Dame Crushes Narduzzi & Pitt

The big question exiting the bye for Notre Dame was could the Irish manhandle an inferior opponent at home or would this turn into an all-afternoon ugly Pitt slugfest, the kind Notre Dame fans are quite familiar with when it comes to playing Pitt? The answer was quite emphatic as Notre Dame destroyed the Panthers to the tune of a 58-7 blowout.

For the Irish to hope for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game of note, they must end the year at 10-2 and go 4-0 in this final 1/3 portion of the season. Certainly, Pitt is a bad football team this year. The Irish have faced many of these over the years and struggled to dismantle them. Not this afternoon. Notre Dame dominated.

Let’s examine some particular notes of interest from this lopsided Narduzzi meltdown-inducing game.

Defense Playing Lights Out

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s defense has been “solid” most of the year. That being said, the last couple of games have been much more than that. The Irish defense has gone from a high-level bend but doesn’t break presentation, to making crippling backbreaking plays against the opponent that make it hard to stay in and win games.

Pick-sixes, four interceptions, pressure, suffocating run defense, Al Golden has his unit playing great football at the moment. I’m particularly thrilled for Xavier Watts. Any player who’s willing to switch positions from offense to defense to help the team is one I will always root for. This unit is trending up to end the year. Credit due to Al Golden and his staff.

Special Teams Have Been Special Lately

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Some things in football seem to be contagious. Creating turnovers and big special teams plays fall in this category and the Irish have upped the ante in this regard lately. While they aren’t blocking kicks like they were last year, they are still wreaking havoc.

JD Price provided a huge TD return against USC just when the Trojans felt like they were inching back into the game and this week there was a punt return TD by Chris Tyree and a muffed punt recovered in the end zone for another TD. Those momentum swings are killers in college football and its great to see the Irish on the winning side of this dynamic.

Offense Settled In

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This game had a bit of an odd start to it for Notre Dame offensively. They moved the ball effectively early, but couldn’t cash in as a result of 2 interceptions and a turnover on downs. This is not how Irish fans drew it up.

But then Notre Dame kicked it into gear. They ended the game with 535 yards of total offense with 380 of them being through the air and 155 rushing. While you certainly would like to see the early miscues cleaned up, this ended up being a robust day for the offense.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire