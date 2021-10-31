Notre Dame creeps up in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Irish outlasted the Tar Heels of North Carolina and were rewarded by moving up in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Previously just outside the Top-10 at No. 11, Notre Dame moved up three spots to No. 8 after some shake-up inside the poll.

Michigan State’s comeback over rival Michigan didn’t do them much good in the eyes of the coaches, moving up just one spot to No. 6, still behind one loss Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Penn State and remained No. 5 while the Wolverines managed to drop just four spots to No. 10.

Ole Mis and Iowa tumbled out of the Top-10 with their second loss, while other teams like Baylor, Auburn, and Wake Forest took advantage of teams losing ahead of them and moved up.

Take a look at the updated Coaches Poll with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

1 – Georgia (1)

2 – Cincinnati (2)

3 – Alabama (3)

4 – Oklahoma (4)

5 – Ohio State (5)

6 – Michigan State (7)

7 – Oregon (8)

8 – Notre Dame (11)

9 – Wake Forest (13)

10 – Michigan (6)

11 – Oklahoma St. (15)

12 – Texas A&M (14)

13 – Baylor (18)

14 – Auburn (21)

15 – Ole Miss (9)

16 – Iowa (10)

17 – Kentucky (12)

18 – UTSA (22)

19 – Houston (NR)

20 – BYU (NR)

21 – Coastal Carolina (24)

22 – NC State (25)

23 – Penn State (17)

24 – SMU (16)

25 – Pittsburgh (19)