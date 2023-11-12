Notre Dame cornerback target sets commitment date

Just over a week from now Notre Dame could be landing secondary help in their 2025 recruiting class.

One of their top defensive back targets in the class, cornerback Cree Thomas of Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep has set his commitment date for November 20.

Notre Dame makes his list of finalists, as does every team that has offered him. Oregon, Wisconsin, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Colorado State, Nevada, Purdue, San Diego State and UNLV all offered Thomas and appear on his list of finalists as well.

Thomas has six interceptions so far this season and has played a significant role in Brophy’s season as they sit two wins from a trip to the state championship game.

Brophy is graded as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the 29th overall cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class according to the same outlet.

For what it’s worth, all three crystal ball predictions that have been submitted on 247Sports have Brophy ultimately picking Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire