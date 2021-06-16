Notre Dame cornerback target AJ Harris visits campus

With school out for the summer, recruits continue to make the rounds for colleges and universities interested in them. The latest to visit Notre Dame is cornerback recruit AJ Harris, who received an offer from the Irish on Feb. 26. Harris, who is going into his junior year at Glenwood School in Phenix City, Alabama, got pretty much the entire inside look at the Irish. Based on this tweet, it’s hard to conclude otherwise:

It’s already been an eventful summer for Harris. Earlier this month, he paid visits to Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, all of which are considered major contenders for him. Ohio State also is considered one of the leading players for him. There’s no doubt Notre Dame has its work cut out as far as trying to bring Harris to South Bend. It’s part of a long list of schools that have given offers to Harris, including Florida State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, USC, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.