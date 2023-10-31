Notre Dame corner Benjamin Morrison a semi-finalist for national award

Even though Notre Dame football cornerback Benjamin Morrison won’t come close to the same production he had during his freshman season, national pundits are still noticing how well he has played.

When you pick off six passes as a true freshman, team’s tend to throw to the opposite side. That could be a reason why safety Xavier Watts has been on fire, his teammate Morrison having a lot to do with it.

It’s not like Morrison hasn’t been great this year, he’s got 20 tackles and 2 interceptions, and that was enough for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award to name him as a semi-finalist.

2️⃣0️⃣ Benjamin Morrison is a Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/loQxtDbOUd — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 31, 2023

No member of the Notre Dame football team has won this award since it’s inception in 1986.

