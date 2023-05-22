Notre Dame continuing to trend away from 5-star defensive tackle

Earlier this year, it seemed like it was just a matter of time before Illinois defensive tackle Justin Scott was going to verbal to Notre Dame.

When he announced that he was going to commit on his birthday at the end of January, many expected the 5-star to pledge to the Irish. Well, as we know, Scott postponed his announcement and wanted to make sure it was the correct choice.

That choice is looking less and less likely it will be the Irish. Scott announced four of his official visits recently, none of them being to South Bend. On top of that, Stephen Wagner of On3 has made a prediction that Scott will end up at Miami.

CaneSport's @stephenwagOn3 has placed an expert prediction in favor of Miami to land 5-star DL Justin Scott🙌 Intel (On3+): https://t.co/KNuia6ykuY pic.twitter.com/7yVG8od7Xl — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 20, 2023

Scott even retweeted this prediction and on top of that, the only school that got a graphic posted by him regarding official visits was also Miami. Right now it’s not looking good for Notre Dame in regards to landing Scott.

More!

See it: Notre Dame football players graduate in class of 2023 Cole Kmet set to graduate from Notre Dame Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman's NCAA video game ratings Notre Dame football countdown: Friday, May 19 Former Notre Dame and XFL tight end signs with Titans

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire