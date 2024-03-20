Notre Dame continues to invade California, offers 2026 5-star athlete

Notre Dame football has long had recruiting pull in the state of California and head coach Marcus Freeman isn’t letting up in “The Golden State.”

Earlier in the week, California running back Deshonne Redeaux was offered and on Tuesday, athlete Davon Benjamin Jr. was the next player from the state to get an Irish offer.

The 6-foot and 170-pound prospect is already held in high regards by recruiting services, as he ranks as the top corner in the 2026 class and the No. 16 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Most likely Benjamin ends up playing cornerback, but there is a possibility that he plays on offense as well.

Redeaux and Benjamin are high school teammates and now that they both hold Notre Dame offers, they could be collegiate teammates also.

