Notre Dame continues hot recruiting, in-state 2024 athlete commits

We have seen stretches from Notre Dame recruiting like this before, where multiple prospects verbal to the Irish in a short period of time.

On Saturday morning, it was in-state athlete Brauntae Johnson, who became the fourth commit in June for the Irish. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 170 pound two-way star is regarded as one of the best in the country, ranking as the 13th athlete and 168th overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite.

At this moment Johnson could end up playing either wide receiver or safety but could grow into a linebacker. All of this depends on how his body fills out once Irish strength coach Matt Balis can transform him.

Johnson becomes the 21st commitment for the Irish in the 2024 recruiting class that is ranked among the best in the country.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire