Which Notre Dame commits and targets made USA Today’s Top 100 recruits

Michael Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
The high school season is halfway through but the analysis of the players never stops. With that said, the USA Today has published their Top 100 players in America. As we all know, the Irish have recruiting class that is among the best in the country as a whole.

List

Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments

While the Irish’s class does have 21 commits, they are still in line for some big fish that remain uncommitted. Find out below which Notre Dame commits and recruiting targets made USA Today’s list.

#9 Zach Rice - Virginia offensive tackle (uncommitted)

#38 Jaylen Sneed - South Carolina linebacker (Notre Dame commit)

#66 Xavier Nwankpa - Iowa safety (uncommitted)

#67 Cyrus Moss - Nevada defensive end (uncommitted)

#85 Hero Kanu - California defensive tackle (uncommitted)

