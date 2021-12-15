Notre Dame Commitment Card: Jaylen Sneed

Notre Dame wasn’t able to hold onto every 2022 recruiting class commitment after the sudden departure of Brian Kelly from the program just a few short weeks ago but they held onto the majority as the early signing period began on Wednesday.

Notre Dame’s advanced media team knocked it out of the park with their videos of each player this year as cameos are made from former Notre Dame star football players, professional wrestlers, reality TV personalities, and plenty more.

Here are some fast-facts about prized linebacker Jaylen Sneed, who was the first new Notre Dame player to send his national letter of intent in on Wednesday:

Name: Jaylen Sneed

Position: Linebacker

High School: Hilton Head (South Carolina)

Size: 6-2, 210-pounds

Stars: Four-stars on both 247Sports and Rivals

Original Commitment Date: July 12, 2021

From Hilton Head High School to Notre Dame, here comes 𝗝𝗔𝗬𝗟𝗘𝗡 𝗦𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗗@sneed_jaylen | #IrishRising22 pic.twitter.com/1LemP8qrI2 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 15, 2021

