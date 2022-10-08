Notre Dame commit highlights remind me of former Oregon star

Since Oregon football has turned into a powerhouse over the last 20 or so years regularly making BCS or New Year’s Six games they’ve had a good amount of stars.

Akili Smith was a top-five pick and although his NFL career didn’t pan out, he was a stud in college. The same can be said for former “NCAA Football” video game cover boy Joey Harrington. And who can forget the Dennis Dixon and Jonathan Stewart led Ducks team that could have won it all in 2007 had it not been for Dixon’s injury?

During this run of Oregon stars that would go on to include Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, there wasn’t a Ducks player I enjoyed watching more than running back LaMichael James. James had truly elite speed, packed quite the punch for checking in at 5’9”, 195-pounds, and was a human highlight reel who finished third in the Heisman voting as a sophomore in 2010.

Scanning Twitter on Friday night a few highlights of 2023 Notre Dame running back commitment Dylan Edwards showed up on my feed. Although he’s got a long way to go in terms of matching James’ thickness (Edwards is currently listed at 165, 30 pounds less than James during his hey-day), the highlights of Edwards look awfully familiar if you watched those Oregon teams with James.

Although James would go onto stardom very quickly at Oregon, he wasn’t some widely-regarded five-star recruit that Chip Kelly and the Ducks landed. Instead, he was actually a three-star and rated as the 42nd running back nationally and the 69th best player from Texas alone in the 2008 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports.

However, that didn’t stop James from putting up over 5,000 career rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns with the Ducks from 2009-2011. If you don’t remember watching him in the days that it was still the Pac 10, take a look at a couple minutes of his memorable highlights below.

James twice finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting peaking with a third place finish as a sophomore in 2010 before finishing 10th in 2011.

Now it doesn’t hurt that Notre Dame commit Edwards plays for a high school team that has seemingly their own version of Oregon uniforms, but watch the couple of highlights from Friday night and tell me you don’t see reflections of James with the Ducks.

Derby 41, Maize 28, 7:34, 3Q. Derby answers with a 31 yd pass from Brock Zerger to Dylan Edwards.#KSHSAACovered pic.twitter.com/nm6oDCAF6l — Scott Paske (@PaskeKSHSAA) October 8, 2022

Plenty of reasons for Notre Dame fans to be excited for the pledge from Edwards and what will come in the future.

