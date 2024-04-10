Notre Dame commit Christopher Burgess accepts invite to All-Star game

There are numerous high school All-Star games that a prospect can attend and Notre Dame football defensive commit Christopher Burgess Jr. has accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl.

The Irish have had multiple alumni of this game suit up for the over the years, which include Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Chris Tyree, Braden Lenzy and Logan Saldate.

At this point in Burgess Jr.’s career, it’s hard to say where he will land, as linebacker and defensive line are in the cards. It all depends on how his 6-foot, 4-inch and 240-pound evolves before he lands in South Bend. Regardless of where he will play, as the nations No. 116 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

There will surely be more Notre Dame commits to join Burgess Jr. in Hawaii.

