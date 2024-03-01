Notre Dame College leaves behind impressive sports history

Mar. 1—In a short time, Notre Dame College built an impressive array of sports programs.

History will confirm that over time but athletics at NDC will soon be a thing of the past. On Feb. 29, the college made official what had been rumored for some time — NDC will close its doors permanently at the end of the spring semester.

Recently, the men's rugby team won the NCAA national championship and the men's basketball team — which became an NCAA Division II program in 2012-13 — has been solid the past decade. It enjoyed immediate success when the Falcons joined the Mountain East Conference and defeated the nation's No. 1-ranked team West Liberty.

Former Indians pitcher Len Barker — best known for pitching a perfect game for Cleveland in 1981 — was named head baseball coach at NDC when the school instituted the sport in 2005 and has been in charge ever since.

NDC will close its doors having 24 sports — 11 for men and 13 for women.

The most prominent success at the South Euclid campus occurred on the football field and wrestling mat.

The wrestling program began in 2006, and won two NAIA national championships in 2010 and 2011, and two NCAA D-II national titles in 2014 and 2017. NDC produced multiple individual national champions but Joey Davis stood alone as a four-time national champion who was 133-0 in his career. He's one of three undefeated four-time NCAA champions in college, joining Cael Sanderson in Division I and Marcus LeVesseur in D-III.

The biggest impact of NDC's closure is arguably football.

On the recruiting front, last month 18 players were listed by the school as signed with the Falcons — including the likes of Quintin Wilson of Willoughby South, Adrien Siembida-Williams of Elyria, Mitchell Lindsey of Wickliffe and others.

Players of note on the current roster include the likes of returning offensive linemen Zach Slapnicker of West Geauga and Carson Heidecker of Columbia, Amherst's Lavell Gibson, plus wide receivers Rico Small of Willoughby South and Tyshawn Lighty of Lorain and all-conference running back Idris Lawrence, who has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Avon product LeCharles Bentley is also on the roster. Also of note is the recent addition of Mentor product and running Brian Trobel, who last season played at Edinboro rushed for 657 yards and 13 TDs in 11 games.

"Our focus now is finding homes for all players and recent commits to they can continue their dreams of playing college football," said NDC coach Garrett Mack. 'This program was built on hard work and determination and I know these players and coaches will take that with them wherever they go."

A long list of coaches and players built NDC into a D-II football power in a short time. The program began play in 2009, and the first coach was Adam Howard, who was 22-33. Bill Rychel took over for one season before Mike Jacobs took over and big-time success followed.

In four seasons, the Falcons were 42-8 under Jacobs, who eventually left for D-II Lenoir-Ryhne in North Carolina. Mickey Mental continued that success with a 16-2 mark in two seasons. Mental is the current coach at FCS Weber State. Mack was 16-6 the last two seasons.

From 2018 to 2022, NDC won five straight Mountain East Conference titles, made four NCAA D-II playoff appearances and advanced to the national semifinal round in 2018.

"All I can say is how proud I am of the players, coaches and everybody else who was a part of making this program what it was," said Mack.

Plenty of standout players made their way through South Euclid. One of the first was Willoughby South grad and quarterback Ray Russ, the 2010 co-winner of The News-Herald Tony Fisher Award. In three seasons at NDC's starter, Russ threw for 8,525 yards and 80 touchdowns. In 2014, he led the nation in TD passes in D-II, was an All-America selection and one of the building blocks for the football program.

"I'm saddened by the news of NDC closing its doors," said Russ. "What made NDC special was the people. I built lifelong relationships there from friends to coaches to teammates. I have special memories there that will stay with me forever. It was a special place for me. My wife and sister are also NDC alums.

"Football was a big part of my experience there and it was an honor to be one of the guys to help lay the building blocks for that program. It is sad that I will not be able to take my kids to a NDC football game when they get older and show them where dad played. But those memories in the locker room, on the field, and in the dorms with my friends will stay with me forever. It was an honor to represent NDC the best way I could in my four years there."

There were many others. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin of the Denver Broncos set all-time NCAA rushing records, and quarterback Chris Brimm of Florida ranks among the nation's all-time best for QB victories, regardless of division.

"Being from Florida, NDC was a great place to call my second home and I'm forever grateful for the people I've met," said Brimm. "I also hate to see such a successful football program have to be taken away as well. There was a complete turnaround within the program over the past few years and I'm grateful to be able to be apart of those five (conference) championships brought to NDC. I hope and pray the remaining coaches and players all find homes to continue their success."

Willoughby South grads running back D.J. Greene and wide receiver Devannaire Conliffe, and receiver/returner Marvelle Ross VASJ made huge impacts on the program. Current Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden played for NDC.

"The closing of Notre Dame College is the last news I wanted to hear," said Conliffe, who transferred from Ohio Dominican and played two years at NDC. "It opened up a lot of doors for myself and others. Finishing my athletic career there was the best decision I could have made ... NDC might be closing but the memories and championships will forever be remembered."