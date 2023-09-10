Notre Dame College annihilates West Virginia Wesleyan, 87-9

Sep. 9—The drive back to Buckhannon, W.Va., was probably a long one for the West Virginia Wesleyan football team on Sept. 9.

Paced by an offense that piled up 643 yards, Notre Dame College hammered Wesleyan, 87-9, at Mueller Field in a matinee.

Krys Riley-Richardson (125 yards), Keshawn Huguely (111) and Jay Sharp (104) all scored two touchdowns on the ground, Isaiah Murphy and Deshawn Evans both through a touchdown pass, and the Falcons cruised to an easy victory on a fall-like afternoon in South Euclid.

NDC (2-0) was never in trouble, leading 28-0 after one quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Riley-Richardson had scoring runs of 53 and 55 yards in the first half, and Sharp had a 75-yard jaunt to open the gargantuan lead at the half.

Not only did NDC dominate on offense, but also on defense, as Jason Mitchell had a 15-yard scoop-and-score in the first quarter. In all, the Falcons' defense limited Wesleyan to 186 yards of offense, many of which came well after the outcome of the game was decided.

The Falcons hit the road next weekend to play Glenville State before returning home Sept. 23 against Fairmont State.