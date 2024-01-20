Notre Dame coaches including Marcus Freeman visit monster offensive tackle

The Notre Dame football staff is hopefully using up its miles while making rounds all across the country. (We all know they have been taking a private jet.)

That still doesn’t take away from the fact that the Irish staff have been all around the country this week. They made a stop in California to visit 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons, and on their way back made another stop, this time in Wisconsin.

The Notre Dame staff stopped off at Brookfield, Wisconsin to see 2025 offensive tackle Owen Strebig. The massive tackle, who stands 6-foot, 8-inches and weighs 295-pounds, is highly considering the Irish.

Strebig is ranked as the No. 12 offensive tackle and 125th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

