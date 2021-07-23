Notre Dame coach remembers Greg Knapp

Awful news came out Thursday evening as longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car while biking over the weekend in California. Knapp spent a quarter-century as an NFL assistant, coaching the likes of Steve Young, Matt Ryan, and Peyton Manning, just to name a few.

After getting his coaching start at San Jose State where he spent nine years, Knapp was hired to be the San Francisco 49ers. He’d spend time with the Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans, Broncos, and Jets as well.

After the news came out Thursday night current Notre Dame tight ends coach and friend of Knapp, John McNulty, remembered his buddy.

McNulty stated:

This coaching profession is all about People and Relationships. I have to say Greg Knapp was one of my favorite people I’ve met along the way! Prayers tonite for his family. He will be Greatly Missed! RIP Knapper 🙏 ⁦@NDFootball⁩ ⁦@nyjets⁩ ⁦@NFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/MHl2faKF1O — John McNulty (@CoachJ_Mc) July 23, 2021

Knapp was just 58 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family tonight.

