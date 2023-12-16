Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on Sam Hartman's Sun Bowl skedaddle: 'You'll have to ask Sam'

SOUTH BEND — The roster attrition has finally stopped, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman announced Saturday, after six key starters opted out ahead of the Dec. 29 Sun Bowl.

That suggests linebacker JD Bertrand and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste will be available against 19th-ranked Oregon State in El Paso. Both players have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas as they prepare for a run-up to the NFL Draft.

Bertrand, seeking to become the first player since Manti Te’o to lead Notre Dame in tackles three straight years, opted in while the other three team captains — quarterback Sam Hartman, cornerback Cam Hart and left tackle Joe Alt — chose to fast-forward their professional aspirations.

Leading rusher Audric Estime, right tackle Blake Fisher and linebacker Marist Liufau also opted out of the Sun Bowl with an eye toward the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. Estime did so despite needing just 97 more rushing yards to break Vagas Ferguson’s 44-year-old single-season school record.

Asked what caused Hartman to apparently change his mind about bowl participation, Freeman directed questions to the one-and-done hired gun from Wake Forest.

“I don’t know,” Freeman said. “You’ll have to ask Sam. He made the decision that he’s going to opt out. He talked to the people that he felt are important in his life and made a decision that he felt was best for him.”

With freshman left tackle Charles Jagusah slated for his first college start after just five offensive snaps all year and right tackle currently a battle between Tosh Baker (two career starts) and Aamil Wagner, one could see the merits of Hartman’s decision.

Redshirt freshman Steve Angeli will make his first career start at quarterback against the Beavers, who tied for 11th nationally with 36 sacks.

Nonetheless, Freeman said he would have preferred all six opt-outs play in the bowl game.

“As I’ve told all of the guys that have opted out, I can disagree with your decision and still support you,” Freeman said. “That’s the same thing I told Sam and every single other one that opted out: ‘I disagree. I think you should play, but I love you and I support you. You’re going to do great things.’ “

Just two Irish players, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey, formally opted out of Gator Bowl preparations before last year’s win against South Carolina.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

