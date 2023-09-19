Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman talks about Ohio State leading up to the game

One of the most anticipated game weeks of the year is officially here. Ohio State travels to Notre Dame for a top ten matchup, and almost all eyes will be on South Bend in what should be one of the pivotal matchups of the year in all of the country.

The Buckeyes have had the Fighting Irish’s number lately, winning the last five contests, including a 21-10 result in Ohio Stadium last season.

This is, of course, is a different year and Notre Dame looks like a much better opponent than 2022. Add that to the fact that the Buckeyes are still kind of figuring things out on offense at key positions and this one could be a very significant challenge for OSU.

There’s now a former Ohio State players running the show for Notre Dame, and Marcus Freeman met with the local media in South Bend on Monday to preview the matchup with the Buckeyes. As you would expect, it was a far-ranging interview with him touching on the skill and respect he has for Ohio State.

We have the complete press conference thanks to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish YouTube channel for your ingestion and contemplation. In it you can hear Freeman discuss the skill position players for Ohio State, the respect he has for Ryan Day, what a challenge it will be, and more.

Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The whole college football world will be watching and we’ll continue to have coverage before, during, and after the massive clash.

