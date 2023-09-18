Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman previews Ohio State game
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discussed Saturday's upcoming game against Ohio State at his weekly press conference.
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discussed Saturday's upcoming game against Ohio State at his weekly press conference.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The return of the college football season was glorious, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
These players are expected to return to the court in the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering injuries. How should drafters handle them?
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
Travis Hunter sustained a late hit on the sideline during the second quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State.
The Cowboys signed Ronald Jones as a free agent in March after his short stint with the Chiefs last season.
For all the grief the NFC South received this offseason, the North has looked considerably worse through two weeks and might be the worst division in football.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Patriots coach showed Sunday night that he's still a creative genius, but he's working with a diminished roster and fading hopes.