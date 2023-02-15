Notre Dame Clowns Itself On OC Hire: A 5 Point Breakdown

By now, you have certainly learned that Notre Dame failed to secure top offensive coordinator target Andy Ludwig from Utah. On the surface, this statement doesn’t seem that outrageous. Coaches decide to not leave and stay where they are at all the time for various reasons. But the story doesn’t end there.

It seems from all available reporting that the Irish wanted Ludwig, he wanted them, but at the last minute Notre Dame decided to not pay his Utah buyout of $2.8 million which would free him up to work at Notre Dame. This caused an immediate backlash and justifiable questioning of what exactly happened here and how Notre Dame could open itself up to such an obvious practical and PR nightmare.

Let’s explore this confusing mess in 5 parts.

The Process Was Flawed

(Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

I’m not sure where exactly, but its obvious this process was flawed. Firstly, the buyout price should have been discussed in early private conversations prior to Ludwig being publicly wined and dined on campus. If it was an issue that could not be overcome, he should not have been paraded around Notre Dame as if this was a “done deal”. Big mistake.

Secondly, certain reporting, not all, mention that a part of Harry Hiestand retiring had to do with Ludwig’s preference to bring his O-Line coach with him to Notre Dame. Harry retired, the deal fell through and now Notre Dame is without both an OC and O-Line coach. The timing and communication on all of this was so beneath the way Notre Dame typically operates that its alarming.

Perception Matters

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As a Notre Dame content creator for the past 8 years, there is one constant message that I hear from rival fans who don’t like the Irish. That message is “Notre Dame isn’t serious about being elite and aren’t to be respected in that way”. News headlines that read “Notre Dame unwilling to buyout Utah for an assistant coach” are why this talking point exists.

Story continues

Perceptually, Notre Dame looks awful right now. They look cheap, disorganized and worse than that it looks like the administration not only isn’t helping Freeman build the best possible staff, but also made Freeman look foolish after letting him court Ludwig publicly, which generally indicates hire approval clearance. The “Notre Dame isn’t willing to do what it takes to win” angle is fairly hard to dispute presently.

Practical Trickle-Down Effects

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is now in a time crunch to fill two major offensive roles. That is an awful spot to be in, but are the consequences of operating with a flawed process. Spring ball is approaching quickly and recruits are waiting to be wooed. Expediency is now critical and that can lead to rash decisions. A dangerous place to be.

It seems there was multiple “cart before the horse” aspects to this dynamic that ended up burning Notre Dame. These hires are critical for Freeman as he modernizes the offense, and being in a time crunch with a limited pool of viable options only adds to the stress. This was a mess created by Notre Dame. Now they have to clean it up.

Insult To Marcus Freeman

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Freeman is doing all he can to improve this program. His work ethic and drive are unquestionable. Where’s the support from the administration? It’s one thing to not want to pay the buyout. It’s another thing completely to let the process become so public for so long only to refuse to pull the trigger at the finish line leaving Freeman out to dry.

If I were Freeman I’d be furious and feel as though I do not have the support I was promised I’d have when I took this job. Notre Dame better be very careful with situations like these or Freeman may soon be on the next Kelly-Rees train out of town headed for a place that actually values being elite and trying to win doesn’t just talk about it.

The Name Isn't Important

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve seen many Notre Dame fans question whether Ludwig is a brand name worth spending a $2.8 million buyout charge on or not. This notion misses the entire point of the discussion. The process is what matters, not the name. Knowing the administration supports the head coach’s reasonable needs is what matters. Strong & clear communication is what matters. Being on the same page matters. None of that happened here.

I’m not sure where Notre Dame goes from here but it is very clear to me that they created their own nightmare public perception and practical trap and fell right into it willingly. Everyone involved from the administration end needs to do better. Marcus deserves it. And if he doesn’t get that treatment at Notre Dame, he certainly should go find it somewhere else.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire