Notre Dame close to adding second running back in 2023 class?

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
Notre Dame already has a commitment from a running back in the 2023 recruiting class as Sedrick Irvin, Jr, made his decision known back in September of 2021. A second running back commitment could soon be on the way however.

Jayden Limar of Lake Stevens, Washington announced his final four schools and his decision date on Wednesday and the good news for Notre Dame is that they’re included along with Arizona, Michigan, and Oregon.

Limar, who is rated by 247Sports as a four-star prospect, was last at Notre Dame for the annual blue-gold game in late-April. He has nearly 20 scholarship offers to date and is rated as one of the best running backs in the west for the 2023 class.

Stay tuned to Fighting Irish Wire as we’ll have more on Limar and everything related to Notre Dame recruiting in the days and weeks to come.

