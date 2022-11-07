Notre Dame-Clemson recap: Watch ‘Dabo’s Bad Day’

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took full responsibility for his team’s lopsided 35-14 loss to the Irish on a crisp Saturday evening. His message was simple. It starts with him. He gave Marcus Freeman full credit for winning this battle in every aspect of the game both in terms of execution on the field and coaching off of it.

This very well be the best win Notre Dame has had in 25 years given the level of domination and the opponent’s rank and record. When folks like me speak or write about the “Freeman Factor”, whatever happened last night was it! This team found a new gear. One that not only had we not seen yet under Freeman, but never saw during 12 seasons of Kelly. Domination mode was activated against a top-five undefeated opponent.

As Notre Dame stormed ahead with a 28-0 lead on an interception returned for a touchdown by Benjamin Morrison, I looked around Notre Dame Stadium and saw a mass exodus. Seas of folks appearing to be cold, with their heads down, silent, dressed in orange heading for the exits early. A sight for sore eyes indeed. Notre Dame literally ran them out of the building.

Coach Swinney alluded to the fact that his team has had some “bad days”, and this one ranks among the worst. He’s right, and it sure feels good for Irish fans to finally be on the plus side of this kind of story for a change. Enjoy a

short tribute I put together to commemorate Dabo’s “Bad Day”.

