Notre Dame-Clemson: Irish domination feels even better a day later

What an exhilarating evening in South Bend Saturday night. Not only did Notre Dame beat Clemson, but they dominated them in all three phases of the game for all four quarters. This is what Notre Dame football should be. What it should look like. What it should feel like. It all came to fruition on a gusty early November evening under the brightest of lights.

This was the kind of complete performance against a highly ranked team that Notre Dame fans begged Brian Kelly to put together but that never came to fruition after 12 years. Marcus Freeman accomplished it in game nine of year one. A very impressive feat and one that soothed the souls of restless Notre Dame fans in the most fulfilling of ways.

Getting the win is one thing, dominating a program like Clemson is something different. It just hits you differently. As it should. Let’s take a look at five ways this win was above and beyond even the most optimistic Irish fan’s expectations.

Marcus Freeman: Man Of The People

The relationship Notre Dame fans have with Freeman is unique. So is coaching at Notre Dame. Personality fit matters here more than it does in some other places. There’s just so much more nuance and touch involved given all of the different ways Notre Dame operates compared to most “football factories”. Marcus Freeman naturally is and wants to be a man of the people.

This matters and I think it matters a lot. For the team itself, and the fan base. Marcus went out of his way to be with the fans last night after the game, embrace them, and enjoy this moment with them. It feels personal. It feels like that relationship matters to him. Everyone in that stadium last night, myself included bonded with Coach Freeman in a way. This all just feels very different and is most welcomed. The “Freeman Factor?” This was it.

All Phases All Game

Notre Dame legitimately dominated an undefeated top-four ranked team with a proven championship-caliber head coach all night in all phases of the game for the entire game. Even those that picked Notre Dame to emerge victorious could never imagine the level of efficiency and high play we were in store for.

One could easily argue that this was the best Notre Dame has played against a top-five opponent in over 25 years. Notre Dame has been wildly inconsistent all year, it’s great that the pendulum swings both ways and while there have been some very low lows, this was a high of highs that will last some time. Have the Irish turned the corner for good?

Young Players Shine

One of my favorite aspects of this game was the fact that some young players emerged in the biggest of moments and made huge plays at the most perfect times. This dynamic was a welcomed sight for sore Irish eyes that are quite frankly more used to Notre Dame playing how Clemson did in these types of games rather than the other way around.

Freshman cornerback [autotag]Benjamin Morrison[/autotag] had the game of his life. He was all over the field and had two interceptions, including one ran back for a touchdown. Linebacker [autotag]Jordan Botelho[/autotag] blocked a punt that changed everything early. Running backs [autotag]Logan Diggs[/autotag] and [autotag]Audric Estime[/autotag] both rushed for more than 100 yards each. These are all players that helped win this game but are young and will be around for years continuing to get better. It’s beautiful to see.

Huge Recruiting Weekend

Notre Dame hosted over 60 recruits this past weekend. I totally understand the desire for teams to host large amounts of recruits for “big game” weekends, but there is risk in doing so. If you were to play terribly which would cause the stadium experience to be muted, it wouldn’t be the best recruiting pitch, to say the least.

The fact that Notre Dame played so well in front of such a large group of talented players and their families is a major benefit. I couldn’t possibly imagine a more perfect way to show how much fun playing at Notre Dame can be than for them to experience last night’s win in person.

Only The Beginning

There is no doubt that the roster of the 2022 Notre Dame squad is not perfect. There are many areas of the team that aren’t where they need to be for the Irish to reach playoff game winning caliber play. Quarterback and Wide Receiver spots being top of mind.

Knowing this fact, ask yourself. If Coach Freeman was able to get this type of performance out of this group that is very limited in certain ways, what could this team look like in a couple of years with a properly recruited and overhauled roster? Thinking about this dynamic is perhaps the most exciting part of the amazing Irish weekend. The best is perhaps still to come!

