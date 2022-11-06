Notre Dame-Clemson: Halftime reaction as Irish lead 14-0

Notre Dame has struggled mightily at home in 2022 as losses to Marshall and Stanford (who was boat-raced today by Washington State) remain inexplicable. Forget that for a minute, though. Heck, forget it for the rest of the year.

Notre Dame just played their best half of football this season and has a 14-0 halftime lead against No. 4 Clemson. Sure there was a missed field goal but beyond that, things could have gone almost no better for the Irish as special teams have again come up huge the running game took the word “punishing” to a whole new level right before halftime.

Here are some first-half thoughts from myself and the Twitter world as Notre Dame is 30 minutes away from putting what would be an assumed end to Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Special Teams are Truly Special

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) blocks a punt by Clemson Tigers punter Aidan Swanson (39) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

And I mean that in a good way. Listen, I’m a Chicago Bears fan. There hasn’t been a ton to cheer about during my fandom but nothing was more exciting than when Devin Hester was set to return a kickoff or punt. Notre Dame’s punt return (block) team is bringing that same exact excitement right now. Literally, every punt is pressured and if it isn’t blocked, it’s been having an effect on opposing punters. Special teams can be such a great equalizer and Jordan Botelho’s blocked punt and Prince Kollie’s scoop-and-score were a shot of life to an already excited team and crowd.

Notre Dame punching Clemson in the mouth

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Clemson has the best defensive line in college football. That’s not me sharing my opinion, that’s me speaking for what the masses of national college football observers will tell you. On a night where the wind is vicious, Notre Dame’s final drive before halftime was perhaps the best called by Tommy Rees since he began calling plays.

Story continues

Audric Estime up the middle. Estime up the middle again. Hey, move the sticks and it’s Estime again. Then a little Chris Tyree and some flashes to Michael Mayer but there it was again and again. Notre Dame punched Clemson’s loaded defensive front in the mouth time and time again in the first half and none-so-more than on the drive they went up 14-0 just before halftime.

Sometimes it’s really not a difficult game and props to Rees for not over complicating things and instead just let his beasts up front continue to eat.

Clemson quarterback switch coming?

One thing to keep an eye on in the second half is if Dabo Swinney sticks with veteran quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Clemson’s offense was inefficient in the first half but it’s hard to put it all on the quarterback who went 9-12. His receivers aren’t winning downfield as Notre Dame’s secondary deserves praise and the wind certainly isn’t making things easy on anyone.

Still, two weeks after Clemson got a boost from Cade Klubnik, a prized freshman who saved the day against Syracuse, you have to wonder if he’ll be called to action in the second half.

Perfect Half for the Irish?

If there can be a perfect half for Notre Dame, that might have been it. Controlled the pace. Didn't make the big mistake. Committed to the run. Blocked a punt. Rally tackled all over. Spooked the opposing quarterback. Everything coming up Freeman. Notre Dame 14

Clemson 0 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 6, 2022

SportsCenter reacts to first half

NOTRE DAME IS UP 14-0 OVER NO. 4 CLEMSON AT HALFTIME 😳 pic.twitter.com/4oNOzo7QUT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2022

Welcome aboard, Big Cat

NOTRE DAME!!!! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 5, 2022

Ian Book's warm reception

Ian Book tells the Notre Dame crowd he wishes he could suit up and play for the Irish tonight, like old times. He’s probably not alone… pic.twitter.com/LTL2qc0DEE — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 6, 2022

Notre Dame playing true midwest football

Somewhere along the way Notre Dame morphed into those Bielema Wisconsin teams. Defense, special teams, running the ball, and never having a true impact QB https://t.co/35spAp1N5r — Chief (@BarstoolChief) November 6, 2022

Foskey approaches record for Irish

With that final first half play sack @IFoskey now has 24 career sacks, just .5 away from @justintuck's Notre Dame career record of 24.5 — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 6, 2022

Final thoughts before 3rd quarter:

Dear Notre Dame football:

Please. For the love of everything sacred come out of the gate in the second half and put your foot on Clemson’s throat. You have the No. 4 team in the nation on the ropes praying to be saved by the bell right now. Come out, make a quick stop and extend this thing to a three-score game and let’s have ourselves a night!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire