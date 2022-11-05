Notre Dame-Clemson: College Gameday host’s bold prediction

Notre Dame is just hours away from hosting its biggest home game of 2022. Sure, the Irish aren’t playing for a College Football Playoff spot tonight but spoiling Clemson’s chances of earning one would go a long way in salvaging a frustrating first year under Marcus Freeman.

We made our picks for Saturday’s game earlier in the week and the Fighting Irish Wire staff was split in their selections. Of course, ESPN’s College Gameday staff made their regular Saturday selections as well. It was during that segment that Desmond Howard made quite the prediction for tonight’s showdown in South Bend.

“We definitely will see Cade Klubnik tonight,” said Howard.

Klubnik of course came in to relieve Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei two weeks ago in helping the Tigers to a fourth-quarter rally to beat Syracuse.

Obviously, Notre Dame fans would sign up for forcing Clemson’s backup into action if they could, even if he was a mega-recruit.

Howard then went on to pick Clemson to win after pulling away late.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire