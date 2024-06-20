Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano wins 100 freestyle at U.S. Olympic trials

Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano always will remember the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Largely overlooked going into the 100-meter freestyle, the reigning ACC Swimmer of the Year surprised everyone by dominating the event. It culminated with a win in the final with a time of 47.38 seconds. Here’s the final in its entirety:

A surprising number of Irish fans made the trip, and they made their feelings about Guiliano’s victory loud and clear:

Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano wins the 100 free final, and this very devoted group of Irish fans was pumped. pic.twitter.com/bB9JtzK7Kj — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 20, 2024

This victory qualifies Guiliano for his first spot on the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics. The U.S. has won gold in this event in two of the past three Olympics. Caeleb Dressel took the gold in Tokyo, but his third-place finish in Giuliano’s triumph means he won’t get a chance to defend that medal.

Guiliano also qualified for the 4×100 relay team simply by finishing in the top four. His teammates will consist of Dressel, Jack Alexy and Hunter Armstrong.

