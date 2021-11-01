Notre Dame’s changes to depth chart for Navy game
Notre Dame won three-straight games to close October at 7-1 for the season and enter November, a month they’ve recently owned, with yet another potential ten win season on the horizon and a trip to a New Years Six bowl game.
The Irish will be without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton for the second consecutive week as Brian Kelly made that clear on Monday. Who will fill his roll on the depth chart this week and what else has changed compared to a week ago?
All of your answers are below:
Quarterback:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
No changes here as the position is rolling:
QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.
QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.
QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman
Running Back:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Logan Diggs had his name officially inserted on the depth chart after scoring his first career touchdown on Saturday vs. North Carolina.
RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. or 22 – Logan Diggs, Freshman
Wide Receiver:
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
The receivers set up the same as they did against North Carolina:
Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior
Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman
Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior
Slot WR2: 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior
Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman
Tight End:
Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics
TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.
TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior
TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 68, Michael Carmody, Sophomore
Offensive Line:
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP
A couple of injuries as well as the growth of a few youngsters have meant for some changes to this position group as Notre Dame enters the stretch run of the regular season.
LT1 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman
LT2 – 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.
LG1 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior
LG2 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior
LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman
C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior
C2 – 78, Pat Coogan, Freshman
RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior
RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior
RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior
RT2 – 77, Quinn Carroll, Junior
Vyper:
Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics
V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior
V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.
Defensive Tackle:
Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior
DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.
DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior
Nose Guard:
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
NG1 – 41, Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior
NG2 – 56, Howard Cross III, Junior
NG3 – 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior
Defensive End:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior
DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.
Linebackers:
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior
WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman
MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior
MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior
Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.
Cornerback:
AP Photo/Phil Sears
Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior
Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.
Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.
Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior
Safety:
Kyle Hamilton has officially been ruled out against Navy which means someone else will have to fill in again this week.
Free Safety:
FS1 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior
FS2 – 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior
Strong Safety:
SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior
SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior
Special Teams:
Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Kicker:
K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman
Punter:
P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
Long Snapper:
LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior
LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.
Holder:
H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior
Punt Return:
PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
Kick Return:
KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
1
1