Notre Dame’s changes to depth chart for Navy game

Notre Dame won three-straight games to close October at 7-1 for the season and enter November, a month they’ve recently owned, with yet another potential ten win season on the horizon and a trip to a New Years Six bowl game.

The Irish will be without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton for the second consecutive week as Brian Kelly made that clear on Monday. Who will fill his roll on the depth chart this week and what else has changed compared to a week ago?

All of your answers are below:

Quarterback:

No changes here as the position is rolling:

QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.

QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.

QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back:

Logan Diggs had his name officially inserted on the depth chart after scoring his first career touchdown on Saturday vs. North Carolina.

RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. or 22 – Logan Diggs, Freshman

Wide Receiver:

The receivers set up the same as they did against North Carolina:

Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior

Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman

Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior

Slot WR2: 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior

Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End:

TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.

TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior

TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 68, Michael Carmody, Sophomore

Offensive Line:

A couple of injuries as well as the growth of a few youngsters have meant for some changes to this position group as Notre Dame enters the stretch run of the regular season.

LT1 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

LT2 – 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.

LG1 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior

LG2 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior

LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman

C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior

C2 – 78, Pat Coogan, Freshman

RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior

RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior

RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior

RT2 – 77, Quinn Carroll, Junior

Vyper:

V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior

V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle:

DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior

DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.

DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard:

NG1 – 41, Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior

NG2 – 56, Howard Cross III, Junior

NG3 – 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End:

DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior

DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebackers:

WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior

WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman

MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior

MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior

Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.

Cornerback:

Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior

Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.

Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.

Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety:

Kyle Hamilton has officially been ruled out against Navy which means someone else will have to fill in again this week.

Free Safety:

FS1 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior

FS2 – 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior

Strong Safety:

SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior

SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Special Teams:

Kicker:

K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman

Punter:

P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

Long Snapper:

LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior

LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.

Holder:

H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior

Punt Return:

PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

Kick Return:

KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

