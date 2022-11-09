What are Notre Dame’s chances of winning out?

How similar is Notre Dame’s 2022 season to its 2010 season? The more it goes on the more comparisons I seem to see in regard to the first season under a new head coach. 2010 saw the Irish struggle the first two months before closing with wins over No. 14 Utah, Army, and USC for the first time in almost a decade. A New Year’s Eve domination of Miami in the Sun Bowl capped the year.

That season resulted in an 8-5 overall record. It also saw Notre Dame drop October contests to Navy and Tulsa after starting 1-3. Despite the early turbulence, it was fairly easy to tell that the program was headed in the right direction after one year of Brian Kelly.

Now can Marcus Freeman close 2022 the same way Kelly and Notre Dame did a dozen years ago? There are two incredibly favorable matchups left before the regular season concludes at USC for the first time since 2018. Here is how ESPN’s FPI handicaps Notre Dame’s chances of winning their final three contests.

What tho the odds - x3!

Three of the last four weeks have seen Notre Dame defy the FPI odds in rather grand fashion. The Irish were given a 90% chance to beat Stanford before losing that contest. They were a huge favorite over UNLV which wound up being true before getting just a 39.3% shot to beat Syracuse and 35.2% chance to beat Clemson.

If you use the math for those three games alone, the chances of Notre Dame losing to Stanford but beating both Syracuse and Clemson with their FPI odds closest to game time was just 1.3%.

What tho the odds be great or small, indeed!

Odds to beat Navy

Week 11 vs. Navy in Baltimore

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 91.1% (Up 0.8% from last week)

Odds to beat Boston College

Week 12 vs. Boston College

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 95.2% (Up 0.8% from last week)

Odds to win at USC

Week 13 at USC

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 35.8% (Up 7.0% from last week and 13.6% from two weeks ago)

Notre Dame FPI Note 1 of 4: Notre Dame moves up in rankings again

After moving up three spots a week ago to 18, Notre Dame again moved up three spots after dominating an ACC opponent. Take out Syracuse and insert Clemson and the Irish are now 15th nationally in the ESPN FPI.

Notre Dame FPI Note 2 of 4: Significant chance to win!

After beating UNLV in late October, FPI gave Notre Dame just a 1.9% chance to win their remaining five games as the Irish sat 4-3. After wins at Syracuse and over previously unbeaten Clemson those odds have skyrocketed to 31.1%. That number was just 8.9% a week ago.

Notre Dame FPI Note 3 of 4: Bowl Eligibile!

Entering the 2022 season, simply becoming bowl-eligible didn’t seem like a real worry for Notre Dame. After the loss to Marshall followed up with a difficult victory over Cal, the USA TODAY Sports bowl projections excluded the Irish from their postseason projections. FPI was seemingly always a believer in Notre Dame reaching a bowl, even in some of the darker days as the odds of winning six games was still over 85% following that Cal game. This past week any doubt was officially erased as the Irish moved to 6-3 and bowl eligible by blasting Clemson.

Notre Dame FPI Note 4 of 4: Ultimate Win-Loss Projection

A few short weeks ago getting to seven wins looked like it would be a chore for Notre Dame. They’ve answered that call by pulling upsets each of the last two weeks and moving to 6-3 as discussed. FPI now feels safe in Notre Dame winning at least two more and has increased their chances of winning at USC significantly. As a result, the latest FPI calls for Notre Dame to finish 8.2-3.8 (up from 7.5-4.5 a week ago).

