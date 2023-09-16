Advertisement

Notre Dame-Central Michigan: Pregame buzz on social media

Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame looks to make it 4-0 on the season as Central Michigan comes a-calling Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

For coaches and players it’ll be as close to business as usual but for fans there is another theme coming to mind.

Looking ahead.

Next week has the potential to be one of the biggest games Notre Dame Stadium has seen in decades.  It will only be that way if the Irish take care of business against Central Michigan, however.

The week before one of the huge ones on Notre Dame’s 2023 schedule, here’s the buzz before kickoff between the Irish and Central Michigan.

Create Havoc

For Johnny Lujack

A top 2025 quarterback target for Irish

CMU's first trip to Notre Dame

Trying not to look ahead...

Sell Out Crowd

More Notre Dame-Central Michigan Preview

