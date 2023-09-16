Notre Dame-Central Michigan: Pregame buzz on social media

Notre Dame looks to make it 4-0 on the season as Central Michigan comes a-calling Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

For coaches and players it’ll be as close to business as usual but for fans there is another theme coming to mind.

Looking ahead.

Next week has the potential to be one of the biggest games Notre Dame Stadium has seen in decades. It will only be that way if the Irish take care of business against Central Michigan, however.

The week before one of the huge ones on Notre Dame’s 2023 schedule, here’s the buzz before kickoff between the Irish and Central Michigan.

Create Havoc

For Johnny Lujack

In honor of Johnny ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GUaG0Wtbn9 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2023

A top 2025 quarterback target for Irish

📍 Going to be in South Bend this weekend! pic.twitter.com/kcZPXPma8a — Bear Bachmeier (@bearb47) September 15, 2023

CMU's first trip to Notre Dame

🏟️ 👀of our game tomorrow… 𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙍𝙀 𝘿𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝘿𝙄𝙐𝙈 Central Michigan 🆚 Notre Dame#FireUpChips 🔥🆙🏈 pic.twitter.com/HwNNRawKUI — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) September 16, 2023

Trying not to look ahead...

Everyone is trying really hard to not get ahead of themselves … ☘️🏈 — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) September 15, 2023

Sell Out Crowd

More Notre Dame-Central Michigan Preview

Lance King/Getty Images

[lawrence-related id=76579,76373,76446,76396,76384,76353,76369]

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire