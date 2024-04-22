Notre Dame’s Carson Tinney caps big weekend with grand slam

It’s not often that a baseball player has two home runs in one weekend that often are sought but rarely achieved. However, Carson Tinney of Notre Dame now can make that claim forevermore. He began the Irish’s three-game weekend series vs. Boston College with a pinch-hit inside-the-park-home run.

If Tinney enjoyed his inside-the-parker, he had to enjoy what came two days later. With the Irish en route to their first no-hitter since 1988, Tinney contributed to the offensive cause with a four-bagger:

Tinney hits a 𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙇𝘼𝙈 💣💣💣 Carson Tinney goes yard to right center field, giving the Irish a hefty 12-run lead 🔥 B4

☘️ 12

🦅 0#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/RNud3f95XH — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) April 21, 2024

It’s heartwarming to see Tinney’s teammates emerge to celebrate his big moment with him. He isn’t one of the big bats on the team, but he sure fit the part during the Irish’s sweep of the Eagles. He was 3 of 4 with two homers and five RBIs. That gave him an otherworldly slugging percentage of 2.750.

When Tinney looks back on his career, he can say that for one weekend, he could hit dingers like the best of them.

