Notre Dame on a bye moves up in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 8 play

Notre Dame football wasn’t on the field this weekend but that didn’t mean they didn’t have any movement in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Irish moved up a few spots as they saw multiple teams ahead of them loose, in what was a semi-chaotic weekend. Many of us loved to see that USC took a loss over the weekend, while Ohio State defeated Penn State in a defensive battle, which makes that loss for the Irish look better.

Find out below where each of the top 25 teams landed on the latest Coaches Poll along with the teams Notre Dame jumped while being idle.

Georgia (7-0)

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 1586 (First place votes: 58)

Last weeks ranking: 1

This weeks result: Defeated Michigan State, 49-0

Points: 1522 (4)

Last weeks ranking: 2

Ohio State (7-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Penn State, 20-12

Points: 1459 (2)

Last weeks ranking: 3

Florida State (7-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Duke, 38-20

Points: 1426

Last weeks ranking: 5

Washington (7-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Arizona State, 15-7

Points: 1333

Last weeks ranking: 5

This weeks result: Defeated USF, 31-29

Points: 1283

Last weeks ranking: 7

This weeks result: Defeated Houston, 31-24

Points: 1150

Last weeks ranking: 8

This weeks result: Defeated Tennessee, 34-20

Points: 1141

Last weeks ranking: 8

This weeks result: Defeated Washington State, 38-24

Points: 1089

Last weeks ranking: 11

Penn State (6-1)

This weeks result: Loss at Ohio State, 20-12

Points: 1056

Last weeks ranking: 6

This weeks result: Defeated Auburn, 28-21

Points: 931

Last weeks ranking: 12

Oregon State (6-1)

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 892

Last weeks ranking: 13

Utah (6-1)

This weeks result: Defeated USC, 34-32

Points: 866

Last weeks ranking: 14

Notre Dame (6-2)

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 688

Last weeks ranking: 18

This weeks result: Defeated Army, 62-0

Points: 677

Last weeks ranking: 19

This weeks result: Defeated South Carolina, 34-12

Points: 604

Last weeks ranking: 20

This weeks result: Lost to Virginia, 31-27

Points: 574

Last weeks ranking: 10

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 451

Last weeks ranking: 21

Air Force (7-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Navy, 17-6

Points: 374

Last weeks ranking: 22

Tennessee (5-2)

This weeks result: Lost to Alabama, 34-20

Points: 356

Last weeks ranking: 15

Duke (5-2)

This weeks result: Lost to Florida State, 38-20

Points: 350

Last weeks ranking: 17

USC (6-2)

This weeks result: Lost to Utah, 34-32

Points: 269

Last weeks ranking: 16

This weeks result: Defeated North Texas, 35-28

Points: 202

Last weeks ranking: 24

This weeks result: Defeated Stanford, 42-7

Points: 195

Last weeks ranking: 25

This weeks result: Defeated Marshall, 20-9

Points: 101

Last weeks ranking: NR

