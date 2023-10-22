Notre Dame on a bye moves up in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 8 play
Notre Dame football wasn’t on the field this weekend but that didn’t mean they didn’t have any movement in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Irish moved up a few spots as they saw multiple teams ahead of them loose, in what was a semi-chaotic weekend. Many of us loved to see that USC took a loss over the weekend, while Ohio State defeated Penn State in a defensive battle, which makes that loss for the Irish look better.
Find out below where each of the top 25 teams landed on the latest Coaches Poll along with the teams Notre Dame jumped while being idle.
Georgia (7-0)
Info
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 1586 (First place votes: 58)
Last weeks ranking: 1
Michigan (8-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Michigan State, 49-0
Points: 1522 (4)
Last weeks ranking: 2
Ohio State (7-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Penn State, 20-12
Points: 1459 (2)
Last weeks ranking: 3
Florida State (7-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Duke, 38-20
Points: 1426
Last weeks ranking: 5
Washington (7-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Arizona State, 15-7
Points: 1333
Last weeks ranking: 5
Oklahoma (7-0)
This weeks result: Defeated USF, 31-29
Points: 1283
Last weeks ranking: 7
Texas (6-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Houston, 31-24
Points: 1150
Last weeks ranking: 8
Alabama (7-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Tennessee, 34-20
Points: 1141
Last weeks ranking: 8
Oregon (6-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Washington State, 38-24
Points: 1089
Last weeks ranking: 11
Penn State (6-1)
This weeks result: Loss at Ohio State, 20-12
Points: 1056
Last weeks ranking: 6
Ole Miss (6-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Auburn, 28-21
Points: 931
Last weeks ranking: 12
Oregon State (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 892
Last weeks ranking: 13
Utah (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated USC, 34-32
Points: 866
Last weeks ranking: 14
Notre Dame (6-2)
Info
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 688
Last weeks ranking: 18
LSU (6-2)
This weeks result: Defeated Army, 62-0
Points: 677
Last weeks ranking: 19
Missouri (7-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated South Carolina, 34-12
Points: 604
Last weeks ranking: 20
North Carolina (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Lost to Virginia, 31-27
Points: 574
Last weeks ranking: 10
Louisville (6-1)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 451
Last weeks ranking: 21
Air Force (7-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Navy, 17-6
Points: 374
Last weeks ranking: 22
Tennessee (5-2)
Info
This weeks result: Lost to Alabama, 34-20
Points: 356
Last weeks ranking: 15
Duke (5-2)
This weeks result: Lost to Florida State, 38-20
Points: 350
Last weeks ranking: 17
USC (6-2)
Info
This weeks result: Lost to Utah, 34-32
Points: 269
Last weeks ranking: 16
Tulane (6-1)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated North Texas, 35-28
Points: 202
Last weeks ranking: 24
UCLA (5-2)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Stanford, 42-7
Points: 195
Last weeks ranking: 25
James Madison (7-0)
Info
This weeks result: Defeated Marshall, 20-9
Points: 101
Last weeks ranking: NR