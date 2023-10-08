Notre Dame Bullied By Louisville: Irish Are In Big Trouble

Everyone knew that the four-game stretch Notre Dame is in the midst of currently would be tough. It appeared that way before the season and even more so once both Duke and Louisville got off to hot starts this year. But that doesn’t excuse the product Notre Dame put on the field against Louisville Saturday night. It cannot be used as an excuse.

Notre Dame got outcoached, out-schemed, out-efforted, out-executed, out-adjusted, and got sent to the outhouse when it was all said and done. The Irish were not prepared for this moment physically or emotionally. Quite frankly, this is completely unacceptable. For me, the worst part of this game result isn’t even the result itself, it’s the pandora’s box of negativity and questions, legitimate ones, big picture and small that will now loom over the rest of the season. Not ideal circumstances as undefeated USC rolls into South Bend next week.

Let’s examine the biggest areas of alarm.

The Offense Is Completely Lost

The Notre Dame offense is getting worse as the season moves along. Especially with a 6th-year signal caller at the helm, this is a huge red flag. Gerad Parker seems overwhelmed and has no answers. There are plenty of talented pieces, but none of them are fitting together at the moment. There’s no flow, there’s no rhythm. There doesn’t even appear to be a tangible plan as to what they are trying to accomplish. And worse yet, when this no-plan plan fails, there’s no pivot to anything else.

Certainly, this was an entire operational failure by all involved, but I am particularly galled by the performance of “O line U” tonight. Putting up 44 total yards of rushing for an average of 1.6 yards per carry against the Louisville defense is simply disgraceful. I’m not certain what can be done to begin to fix this mess in the week leading into USC but I do know one thing. The status quo won’t do. Changes need to be made and made quickly.

Irish Couldn't Match Intensity Or Physicality

Louisville entered this game undefeated and flying high with optimism. Everyone knew going in that their fans would be loud the entire night and the environment would be hostile. Louisville’s team was ready for the moment. The Irish were not. They failed to match the Cardinals’ emotional intensity from beginning to end. That’s simply not ok.

Physically speaking, the results were even worse for the Irish. Louisville manhandled the Irish all night from beginning to end, particularly up front. This is not 2012 Alabama or a loaded Georgia team. This was Louisville. And they beat the Irish up in prime time. The Cardinals wanted it more and it showed.

Notre Dame Is Undisciplined

Notre Dame has not tackled well enough this year. They’ve had way too many silly penalties that cost them big at the worst times along with more mental lapses than I can keep track of on both sides of the ball. They take bad angles, they miss blocks, and special teams have regressed. The coaches, the ones in charge of all this have had more than their fair share of mistakes and blame to take on that extends way beyond the on-field play.

Nothing is good enough right now for Notre Dame. They have issues with offense, defense, special teams, and coaching. That’s the hardest part of this scenario for the Irish. There are no quick fixes when every area of the team has deficiencies. This will not be a pleasant week in South Bend, and with the reigning Heisman winner coming to town next Saturday, things could get a lot worse before the team gets to a much-needed and past-due bye.

