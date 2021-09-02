Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly talks with PFF about Jack Coan, Marcus Freeman and more

The season is upon us, with week 1 actually starting, a full slate of games and the excitement of the season starting is in the air. Today, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly jumped on the Pro Football Focus College podcast ‘Tailgate’ and discussed a variety of topics.

List

Florida State head coach discusses Marcus Freeman

He told hosts Mike Renner and Austin Gayle why he believes Jack Coan is not a concern for the Irish heading into week 1 against Florida State, his relationship with new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and why he chose him and much more.

List

Notre Dame Football 2021 Season Predictions

Take a listen below as the excitement for the 2021 Notre Dame football season continues to build.