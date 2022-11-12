Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy with stunning TD catch against Navy
Drew Pyne was off to a perfect start for Notre Dame against Navy on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish QB completed his first seven passes and got plenty of help from Braden Lenzy in the first quarter.
Pyne heaves the pass toward the end zone and somehow, some way, Lenzy comes down with the football.
The announcer correctly calls it a reach-around grab for six points.
ARE YOU KIDDING?
GO OFF @blspeedy21#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YWv1VXIYtq
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 12, 2022