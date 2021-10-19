Notre Dame bowl projections through seven weeks
Sitting at 5-1 Notre Dame comes off their bye week for a Saturday night date with their biggest rival in the 3-3 USC Trojans. Although flawed, Notre Dame figures to have at least as much talent as their six remaining opponents, none of which are currently ranked.
So how will the second half of 2021 go for Notre Dame and where might the Irish end up going bowling?
If things go according to a few of these outlet’s plans, Notre Dame and an old rival could be meeting in the postseason for the first time ever.
Here is what the nationwide bowl projections see coming for Notre Dame this week:
Athlon Sports:
Getty Images
Athlon Sports Projection: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Texas
CBS Sports:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan
College Football News:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan
ESPN:
Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Bonagura: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn
Schlabach: Fiesta Bowl vs. Wake Forest
The Sporting News:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The Sporting News Projection: Peach Bowl vs. NC State
USA TODAY:
Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
USA TODAY Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Michigan
