Notre Dame bowl projections following Week 5
A month into 2022 and Notre Dame is at a fork in the road for the season. After the unexpected loss to Marshall the Irish have bounced back to be 2-2 headed to the Shamrock Series game on Saturday against BYU.
Win this one over the ranked Cougars and all of a sudden 2022 seems like it could end up being a good amount of fun despite that awful start. Lose this one though and all of a sudden you’re looking at what probably at best ends up being a 7-5 season.
So where would any of those possible results leave Notre Dame at season’s end?
Here are what the expert outlets nationally see in terms of Notre Dame’s postseason destination as we make our way into Week 6 of the college football season.
USA TODAY Sports:
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon
College Football News:
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah
CSB Sports:
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
ESPN - Bonagura:
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after being doused with mayonnaise after winning the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN’s Bonagura projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Indiana
ESPN - Schlabach:
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN’s Schlabach projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
Action Network:
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Action Network bowl projection: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Texas
Athlon Sports:
[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022
Oca Orangeandbluegame
Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
247 Sports:
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports projection: Gator Bowl vs. Arkansas