Notre Dame bowl projections following win over Navy

Where will Notre Dame be headed this postseason? It seems like the answer to that question is one of two places. Either out west to take on a Pac-12 opponent in a bowl game the Irish have never participated in before, or to Jacksonville to take on an SEC foe in a game Notre Dame hasn’t played in since the conclusion of Tyrone Willingham’s first season as head coach.

However, there are a couple of others to put into the mix and one or two that we’ll file under the category of “I’ll have what he’s having”. Check out the latest bowl projections for Notre Dame from the national prognosticators below.

USA TODAY Sports:

USA TODAY Sports Notre Dame bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. UCLA

College Football News:

College Football News Notre Dame bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. UCLA

CBS Sports:

CBS Sports Notre Dame bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State

247Sports:

247Sports Notre Dame bowl projection: Relia Quest Bowl vs. Mississippi State

(It doesn’t matter who the sponsor is – at Fighting Irish Wire the New Year’s Day bowl game played in Tampa, Flor. will always be known as the Outback Bowl)

Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports Notre Dame bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State

ESPN - Bonagura:

ESPN (Bonagura) Notre Dame bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky

ESPN - Schlabach:

ESPN (Schlabach) Notre Dame bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Washington

The Sporting News:

The Sporting News bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota

Sports Illustrated:

Sports Illustrated Notre Dame bowl projection: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Florida International

