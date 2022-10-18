Notre Dame bowl projections following Stanford stunner
Monday we looked over what one of the computers had to say about Notre Dame as we examined how their loss against lowly Stanford impacted how ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) graded them. In a not-surprising move, significantly worse is the best way to describe what FPI found.
What may be surprising however is where Notre Dame is now projected by the major prognosticators to end up this bowl season. Remember, at 1-2 a few weeks back the USA TODAY Sports bowl projections had Notre Dame staying in South Bend for the winter.
After what one could argue was just as bad of a loss as Marshall, all of the outlets we track still have the Irish bowling. Here are the latest places they’re sending them:
USA TODAY Sports:
USA TODAY Sports: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah
College Football News:
College Football News bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
The Sporting News:
The Sporting News bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Iowa
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
CBS Sports:
CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Arkansas
Action Network:
The Action Network bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
ESPN (Bonagura):
ESPN’s Bonagura’s bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota
ESPN (Schlabach):
ESPN’s Schlabach’s bowl projection: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. Oregon State