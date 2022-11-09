Notre Dame bowl projections following domination of Clemson

Unless you’re living under a bridge in a far-off land, you’re aware Notre Dame kicked the living daylights out of previously unbeaten Clemson last week and moved to 6-3 on the year. The Irish officially became bowl eligible with the victory and we scoured the internet to find where the experts see Notre Dame heading this winter.

As a Notre Dame fan (which we assume you are since you’re at Fighting Irish Wire), do you have a preference on where the Irish head? Does it not matter to you as long as it’s warm? A big-name opponent? A cool city? A winnable game?

If it’s not the College Football Playoff then most people have their desires for a bowl appearance that has to do with one of the above. Here is where the 12 outlets we found have Notre Dame heading this postseason. Comment below with which you would prefer or would most like to avoid.

USA TODAY Sports:

USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

College Football News:

College Football News bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

The Sporting News:

The Sporting News bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota

CBS Sports:

CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

247Sports:

247Sports bowl projection: Relia Quest Bowl vs. South Carolina

Bleacher Report:

Bleacher Report bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota

The Athletic:

The Athletic bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

Action Network:

Action Network bowl projection: Relia Quest vs. Kentucky

Sports Illustrated:

Sports Illustrated bowl projections: Camellia Bowl vs. Liberty

ESPN (Bonagura):

ESPN‘s Bonagura bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

ESPN (Schlabach):

ESPN‘s Schlabach bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire