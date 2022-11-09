Notre Dame bowl projections following domination of Clemson
Unless you’re living under a bridge in a far-off land, you’re aware Notre Dame kicked the living daylights out of previously unbeaten Clemson last week and moved to 6-3 on the year. The Irish officially became bowl eligible with the victory and we scoured the internet to find where the experts see Notre Dame heading this winter.
As a Notre Dame fan (which we assume you are since you’re at Fighting Irish Wire), do you have a preference on where the Irish head? Does it not matter to you as long as it’s warm? A big-name opponent? A cool city? A winnable game?
If it’s not the College Football Playoff then most people have their desires for a bowl appearance that has to do with one of the above. Here is where the 12 outlets we found have Notre Dame heading this postseason. Comment below with which you would prefer or would most like to avoid.
USA TODAY Sports:
USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah
College Football News:
College Football News bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah
The Sporting News:
The Sporting News bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
CBS Sports:
CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State
Athlon Sports:
Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
247Sports:
247Sports bowl projection: Relia Quest Bowl vs. South Carolina
Bleacher Report:
Bleacher Report bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
The Athletic:
The Athletic bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
Action Network:
Action Network bowl projection: Relia Quest vs. Kentucky
Sports Illustrated:
Sports Illustrated bowl projections: Camellia Bowl vs. Liberty
ESPN (Bonagura):
ESPN‘s Bonagura bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah
ESPN (Schlabach):
ESPN‘s Schlabach bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah