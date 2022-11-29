Notre Dame bowl projections following 8-4 regular season
If you’d like to give yourself a challenge, try this exercise: In one word describe Notre Dame’s 2022 football regular season.
Turbulent? Confusing? Inspiring? Frustrating? Endearing?
All of the above certainly applies. Notre Dame finished its regular season 8-4 after not being able to stop USC enough times on Saturday night. Up next for the Irish will likely be a few stars declaring for the 2023 NFL draft while the coaching staff puts the final touches on the incoming recruiting class.
One more game remains for this Notre Dame squad. Where will the Irish head? The national prognosticators agree almost across the board, but who Notre Dame plays is anyone’s guess.
USA TODAY Sports:
USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon
College Football News:
College Football News bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
CBS Sports:
CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State
Sports Illustrated:
Sports Illustrated bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky
Athlon Sports:
Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
The Sporting News:
The Sporting News bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
247Sports:
247Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
Action Network:
Action Network bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State
ESPN (Bonagura):
ESPN‘s Bonagura bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
ESPN (Schlabach):
ESPN‘s Schlabach bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
