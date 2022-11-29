Notre Dame bowl projections following 8-4 regular season

If you’d like to give yourself a challenge, try this exercise: In one word describe Notre Dame’s 2022 football regular season.

Turbulent? Confusing? Inspiring? Frustrating? Endearing?

All of the above certainly applies. Notre Dame finished its regular season 8-4 after not being able to stop USC enough times on Saturday night. Up next for the Irish will likely be a few stars declaring for the 2023 NFL draft while the coaching staff puts the final touches on the incoming recruiting class.

One more game remains for this Notre Dame squad. Where will the Irish head? The national prognosticators agree almost across the board, but who Notre Dame plays is anyone’s guess.

USA TODAY Sports:

USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon

College Football News:

College Football News bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

CBS Sports:

CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Sports Illustrated:

Sports Illustrated bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky

Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

The Sporting News:

The Sporting News bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss

247Sports:

247Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

Action Network:

Action Network bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State

ESPN (Bonagura):

ESPN‘s Bonagura bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

ESPN (Schlabach):

ESPN‘s Schlabach bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

More relevant Info:

Notre Dame’s all-time bowl history

Notre Dame all-time records vs. each SEC team

