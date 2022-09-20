Notre Dame bowl projections following week 3
Notre Dame avoided what would have been another disastrous loss on Saturday as they escaped their home stadium with a 24-17 victory over Cal. The win was Marcus Freeman’s first as head coach as the Irish are now 1-2 with a trip North Carolina approaching this weekend.
How did the win change where prognosticators have Notre Dame heading this bowl season? We’ve got a couple different baseball stadiums featured this week while one outlet continues to have the Irish missing a bowl entirely, and other outlets have the season ending in either Texas or Florida.
Here are eight different national projections as to what bowl game Notre Dame will play in this year:
USA TODAY Sports:
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Bowl game projection: None
College Football News:
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News bowl projection: Fenway Bowl vs. Cincinnati
Athlon Sports:
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Athlon Sports bowl projection: Sun Bowl vs. Oregon State
247Sports:
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
Sporting News:
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Sporting News bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue
CBS Sports:
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
ESPN (Bonagura):
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN (Bonagura) bowl projection: Pinstripe vs. Michigan State
ESPN (Schlabach):
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN (Schlabach) bowl projection: Gator vs. Florida
Notre Dame bowl game history:
Robert Franklin-USA TODAY Sports
Find out more about Notre Dame’s all-time bowl history right here!