Notre Dame bowl projections following week 3

Notre Dame avoided what would have been another disastrous loss on Saturday as they escaped their home stadium with a 24-17 victory over Cal. The win was Marcus Freeman’s first as head coach as the Irish are now 1-2 with a trip North Carolina approaching this weekend.

How did the win change where prognosticators have Notre Dame heading this bowl season? We’ve got a couple different baseball stadiums featured this week while one outlet continues to have the Irish missing a bowl entirely, and other outlets have the season ending in either Texas or Florida.

Here are eight different national projections as to what bowl game Notre Dame will play in this year:

USA TODAY Sports:

USA TODAY Bowl game projection: None

College Football News:

College Football News bowl projection: Fenway Bowl vs. Cincinnati

Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports bowl projection: Sun Bowl vs. Oregon State

247Sports:

247Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

Sporting News:

The Sporting News bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue

CBS Sports:

CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

ESPN (Bonagura):

ESPN (Bonagura) bowl projection: Pinstripe vs. Michigan State

ESPN (Schlabach):

ESPN (Schlabach) bowl projection: Gator vs. Florida

Notre Dame bowl game history:

Find out more about Notre Dame’s all-time bowl history right here!

