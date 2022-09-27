Notre Dame bowl projections following Week 4

After a brutal 0-2 start to the 2022 season, Notre Dame has bounced back with a narrow escape over Cal before thrashing North Carolina this past week. 2-2 might not be where Notre Dame fans expected to be at this point but compared to how things looked a couple short weeks ago, the 2-2 mark is pleasing.

How did the latest Notre Dame win change where prognosticators have the Irish heading this bowl season? The last few weeks we’ve seen a few baseball stadiums featured as possible landing spots for the Irish but none appear this week. Is that a sign that things are pointing up for Marcus Freeman and the Irish?

One outlet that hasn’t even had Notre Dame playing in a postseason game the last couple of weeks finally does again this week. Here are eight different national projections as to what bowl game Notre Dame will play in this year:

USA TODAY Sports bowl game projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon

USA TODAY Sports has not had Notre Dame projected to play in a bowl game the two previous weeks.

College Football News bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Last week CFN had Notre Dame appearing in the Fenway Bowl against Cincinnati.

Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

Athlon sports had Notre Dame headed to El Paso for the Sun Bowl versus Oregon State a week ago.

247Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Arkansas

The destination remains the same for Notre Dame a second week in a row from 247Sports but the opponent changes as Arkansas replaces Florida following losses by both squads this past week.

Sporting News bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Michigan State

The Sporting News had Notre Dame playing another Big Ten opponent, Purdue, in the Pinstripe Bowl a week ago.

CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

An exact same location and opponent projected by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports for a second week in a row.

ESPN (Bonagura) bowl projection: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. Washington State

Last week Bonagura was sending Notre Dame to the Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx to take on Michigan State.

ESPN (Schlabach) bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

This is the second week in a row that Schlabach has sent both the Irish and Gators to Jacksonville for New Year’s. How kind of him.

