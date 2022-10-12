Notre Dame bowl game projections following BYU win

Notre Dame earned a hard fought victory over previously 16th ranked BYU on Saturday and is knocking on the door of entering the top 25. While there is work left to do on that there is a wide array of post-season destinations the Irish will ultimately play in under first year head coach Marcus Freeman.

It’s a weird year in that the range of games the experts are predicting at this point of the year call for some highly regarded programs as opponents, but some destinations that would probably leave you a bit disappointed.

Here are the eight experts predictions of where Notre Dame will go bowling this winter.

USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon (San Diego)

College Football News bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah (San Diego)

CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

(Jacksonville)

Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

ESPN‘s Bonagura bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Wisconsin

ESPN‘s Schlabach bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

Sporting News bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Iowa

Action Network bowl projection: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Texas (Orlando)

Three of the eight projections call for Notre Dame to play Florida in the Gator Bowl. The Irish and Gators have met just once, the 1992 Sugar Bowl that Notre Dame won, but are set to meet again for a home-and-home…in 2031 and 2032.

I’d be the least thrilled with a trip to Charlotte and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl out of those listed. Nothing against Duke’s Mayo (at least not on a cheeseburger) but I really don’t want to spend three hours on my Christmas vacation watching Iowa or Wisconsin attempt to play offense.

Holiday Bowl projections aren’t slowing down at this point. I would be excited to see Notre Dame play Oregon seeing as they’ve only met twice before with both being before I was born.

The Cheez-It Bowl date with Texas would have a lot different feel to it. I know we make jokes about Texas being back or not but as currently constructed I truly feel they’re a top-six or so team in the nation, they just have two losses already that both very possibly could have been wins had starting quarterback Quinn Ewers played a full game in both.

