Notre Dame bowl game: Fighting Irish holiday plans not yet set after regular season finale

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) is among the nation's leaders in rushing yards (1,341) and touchdowns (18). (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3) are headed to a bowl game for the seventh straight season. All that's left to find out is where (and whom) they will play.

Notre Dame finished its season last Saturday in a 56-23 beatdown of Stanford on the road. It was the Irish's ninth win of the season, giving them one more than they had last year, in Marcus Freeman's first full season as head coach.

However, three losses are enough to keep the Fighting Irish out of a New Year's Six bowl this year, especially with so many talented one- and two-loss teams near the top of the latest rankings.

With its ties to the ACC, Notre Dame's options are limited to a few of the bowls with their own ACC affiliations. One of those bowls will bring a nine-win Fighting Irish team to face an evenly matched opponent from one of the other Power 5 conferences.

Here's what to know about Notre Dame's bowl possibilities.

Will Notre Dame play in a bowl game?

Yes, with nine wins, Notre Dame is eligible to play in a bowl in 2023.

The Fighting Irish will not play in the College Football Playoff or another New Year's Six bowl with their three losses to Ohio State (11-1), Louisville (10-2) and Clemson (8-4) enough to hold them out. Where Notre Dame will play instead is based on the school's affiliation with the ACC conference, even though it's not technically a member school for football.

According to the ACC's website, the conference is affiliated with the following bowls (*denotes New Year's Six bowl):

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

GoBowling.com Military Bowl

Duke's Mayo Bowl

DirecTV Holiday Bowl

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Capital One Orange Bowl*

ReliaQuest Bowl

Who will Notre Dame play in their bowl game?

As of Wednesday, Nov. 29, most analysts project Notre Dame to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl (vs. Big 12 opponent) or ReliaQuest Bowl (vs. SEC opponent.)

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Should Notre Dame play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, analysts have them playing either Big 12 finalist Oklahoma State in a rematch of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl (January) or Kansas State, a team Notre Dame has never played.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl was previously known as the Cheez-It Bowl and the Camping World Bowl.

ReliaQuest Bowl

If the Fighting Irish are selected to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, most analysts have them playing LSU in a "revenge game" against former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

The ReliaQuest Bowl was formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

